TRB to conduct exam to fill 2k graduate teacher vacancies in Jan

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has announced that exams to fill 2,222 vacancies for graduate teachers will take place on January 7, 2024.

These exams will be held for 394 positions for Tamil subjects, followed by 252 for English, 233 for Mathematics and 292 for Physics.

The online application process is open from November 1 to November 30.

As per the notification, candidates are required to use the TRB website exclusively for submitting online applications (https://www.trb.tn.gov.in).

No other methods of application will be accepted.

"Candidates must provide a valid email address and an active mobile number for registration and future communication. Once the application is submitted, no modifications will be allowed, underscoring the importance of accurate and careful submissions, "the notification highlighted.

Further, candidates applying for these positions have been directed to possess a valid Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate (TNTET Paper - II).

Additionally, other necessary documents must be uploaded, including qualification certificates, community certificates, certificates for persons who have studied in Tamil medium (PSTM), differently-abled certificates, conduct certificates from the last studied institution, and NOC certificates (if candidates are from Indian union or other quasi-government organisations), the notification mentioned.

The examination fee is set at Rs 600 for all candidates, except for those in the SC, ST, and differently-abled categories, who are required to pay an exam fee of Rs 300.

Candidates who score a minimum of 40 percent of the total marks in the written exam will be eligible for the general turn (GT).

Candidates belonging to BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, SCA, and ST categories are required to secure a minimum of 30 percent of the total marks.

"The examination structure consists of Part A, the Tamil Language Eligibility Test, which is a qualifying test conducted in an objective type format. It contains 30 questions worth 50 marks and has a duration of 30 minutes. The marks obtained in Part A will not be considered for ranking, "the notification stated.

To qualify for the main exam, candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 percent of the total marks in Part A.

Differently-abled candidates have been exempted from the compulsory Tamil language eligibility test and will be allowed assistance from scribes based on their claims made in the online application and the submission of a disability certificate, the TRB notification added.