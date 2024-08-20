Travel around Chennai in MTC buses and crack clues to win a prize

CHENNAI: To promote public transport, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has been organising various events in the city, the latest being the Chennai Bus Treasure Hunt on August 25.

As many as 60 teams comprising two to three members each would participate in the treasure hunt, starting from the MTC headquarters 'Pallavan Illam'.

The 3-hour-long treasure hunt requires the participating teams to travel around the city in MTC buses to solve and crack clues. They are prohibited from using personal vehicles for travel.

“Teams will be required to perform specific tasks as part of the hunt. These tasks may vary in nature, requiring problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork,” a social media post by the MTC said.

The winner of the treasure hunt would get a cash award of Rs 15,000 while the two runners-up would get Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Interested persons above the age of 16 can register as a team, on a first-cum-first-serve basis.

There is no registration fee but participants are required to carry sufficient cash as change - at least Rs 100 per head - to purchase bus tickets during the event.

Participants are allowed to use mobile phones and their movements would be tracked via a designated WhatsApp group.

(Register for the Chennai Bus Treasure Hunt here: https://bit.ly/mtc-chennaihunt-2024)