Transwoman bags 3rd place in pageant

CHENNAI: Bracy, a Tamil transwoman model won the third place in the global transgender beauty pageant held in Indonesia. She was received with a warm welcome at the Chennai airport.

In an interview at the airport with reporters, she said, “I am proud to have contributed to India’s success by securing the third place. When observing the quality of life of transgenders worldwide, there is still progress needed for the livelihood of transpeople, especially transwomen in India. We must continue to strive for further advancement.”

“While globally there are surplus opportunities for transwomen, the same cannot be said for our country. Opportunities in India are not as abundant as they are in foreign countries,” she said.

Speaking about her life, Bracy added, “Everyone has their own numerals and stories. Just as schools shape characters in life, failures encountered in many places have shaped me. However, with persistent efforts, success is attainable.”

“I intend to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss these matters directly if an opportunity arises. There is a scarcity of support systems for TN transwomen in the realm of social welfare,” Bracy added.