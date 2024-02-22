Begin typing your search...

Transport Min launches iOS version of Chennai Bus application

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Feb 2024 10:42 AM GMT
Screengrab from the Chennai Bus application.

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department Minister SS Sivasankar, on Thursday, launched the iOS version (for iPhones) of Chennai Bus application.

The department launched Chennai Bus app on May 4, 2022 for Android mobiles, using which the commuters could know about the location of buses, time of arrival and other details

Using the mobile application, persons who are coming to the city for the first time can know details of bus stops near their location, buses being operated through the bus stops and other details.

The mobile application has options to prepare travel plans prior to the start of the commute and an SOS button to send alerts to family and friends in case of emergency.

