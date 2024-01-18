Transport dept asks bus ticket booking apps to remove pick-up, dropping points beyond Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: With the omnibus operations to be shifted to the newly opened Kilambakkam terminus from January 24, the Transport department has asked all the bus ticket booking apps like RedBus and Abhibus to remove the pick-up and dropping points north of Kilambakkam.

The omnibus operations from Kilambakkam will commence on the night of January 24 (Wednesday) as per the direction of the chief secretary.

According to the transport department sources, so from January 24 night onwards, both departures and arrivals of all southbound buses including omnibuses would be only at Kilambakkam. The bus ticket booking apps are requested to remove the pick-up and dropping points beyond Kilambakkam.

After the opening of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, the State Express Transport Corporation has shifted the operation of all its southern districts bound buses to the new terminus.

All other transport corporations would be shifting their operation from the CMBT at Koyambedu to Kilambakkam after the Pongal.