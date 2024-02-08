Transport dept announces 500 spl buses to manage weekend rush

CHENNAI: The state transport department has announced the operation of 500 special buses to manage rush due this weekend.

According to a press statement, it is expected that a large number of passengers would travel on Saturday and Sunday which marks to be an auspicious day.

“Due to this, arrangements have been made to operate additional buses. As many as 300 special buses will be operated from Chennai, and 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru.

Also, on Sunday (Feb 11) special buses are planned to be operated from all places as per the needs of the passengers to return to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns.

Passengers intending to travel long distances are requested to book their journey through the www.tnstc.in website and mobile app.