Transport corp to operate over 1000 special buses to clear weekend passengers rush

CHENNAI: To ensure smooth travel for passengers planning to travel on the long weekend, the state transport corporations will operate over 1000 special buses from Chennai and other parts of the state from Friday to Sunday.

With the expected high inflow of passengers during the weekend, 360 special buses would be operated from the Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem on Friday and 420 buses on Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, as many as 70 special buses would be operated from Koyambedu to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. The corporations would operate 200 buses from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore.

On Sunday, for the convenience of the passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru, the corporation would be operating an adequate number of additional buses.