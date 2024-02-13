Transport Commissioner warns omni bus operators against picking, dropping passengers in garages

CHENNAI: Transport Commissioner on Tuesday warned action under the Motor Vehicle Act if the Omni Bus operators misinterpret the interim order passed by the Madras High Court to pick up and drop passengers from their garages in the city.

An official release issued by the commissioner said that on the petition filed by some omni bus operators against operations of south-bound buses from the newly opened Kilambakkam bus terminus, the court has passed an interim order on February 1 allowing the operators to pick up and drop off the passengers from Surapet and Porur toll plazas on Chennai Bypass.

"It has been brought to our notice that some omni-bus operators are misinterpreting the reference on allowing the buses to reach the garages in the city as the court allowed them to board and de-board the passengers from garages itself. "The court has not passed any order to allow pick up and drop off passengers from the garages, " he said, warning actions under the MVA and facing contempt of court action for such misinterpretations.

"MHC also asked the omni bus operators not to designate any places other than Porur and Surapattu Toll Plaza as the pick-up and dropping points in any of the online bus reservation sites or the mobile apps, " he said, directing the operators to avoid picking up or dropping the passengers from their garages.

"It is stated that violating the same will cause unnecessary inconvenience to the passengers and such action will call into question the purpose of bringing the Kilambakkam terminus into use. And workshops can never be used as passenger pick-up points or bus stations, " he noted.