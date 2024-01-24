Transport Commissioner warns Omni Bus operator of criminal action

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Transport and Road Safety Commissioner has warned the Omni Bus operators of action under the Motor Vehicle Act and Rules and also criminal action if any law and order issue arise out of non-intimation to passengers about the shifting of operations of the south bound buses to Kilambakkam from Wednesday night onwards.

An official release said that the order has been passed to operate all the south bound Omni Buses from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam from January 24th night onwards. The bus ticket selling apps like Redbus and Abhi Bus were also asked to remove the pick up and dropping points beyond the Kilambakkam terminus into the city.

However, the bus operators are creating unnecessary hardships to the passengers by not intimating them about the changes in the bus operation, it said. The Omni buses plying via ECR, towards Vellore, Redhills and Chittoor would continue to operate from Koyambedu.

The Transport Commissioner who is also the State Transport Authority, passed an order on January 22 restricting operation of the south bound Omni Bus beyond Kilambakkam terminus to the city with passengers.

STA order said that allowing operation of the Omni buses from the city after the SETC moved to the new terminus would create an unhealthy competition between these two players and it will create huge revenue loss to the State Government and the corporation.

The KCBT has already earmarked various facilities like 27 Booking Counters in the 1st floor for the Omni Buses Operators, 300 Dormitory, 77 bays for Omni Buses, Idle parking spaces for 67 omni buses and 5 acres of land in Mudichur for Omni buses.

Apart from the parking spaces for 144 Omni buses additional 90 to 100 buses can be parked in-between the platforms where adequate space is available.

"Hence, at any point of time, not less than 250 Omni Buses can be parked in KCBT, which will ensure smooth operation of all south bound Omni Operations from KCBT even during peak festival seasons, " it said.

The authority declared that no south bound Omni buses will be permitted to travel into the city with passengers beyond KCBT Terminal from January 24th night.

"If any violation is noticed, severe action will be taken against the operator as per provisions of motor vehicle act and rules," it added.