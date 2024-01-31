Transperson attempts immolation outside MKB Nagar Police station

CHENNAI: A 32 year old Transperson attempted to immolate self outside MKB Nagar Police station on Tuesday, allegedly dejected over police inaction on her complaint against a duo who cheated her by making invest in a Deepavali chit fund.

Police personnel at the station rescued her in time.

Deepika of Kodungaiyur went to the police station around 6 pm and enquired about the status on her complaint which she gave six months ago.

Dejected over the poor response, she poured kerosene over her and tried to set herself afire before personnel intervened.

Police sources said that Deepika had filed a complaint against two persons who were running a chit fund. They allegedly did not return the money amounting to Rs 11 lakh after which Deepika filed a complaint in June last year.

A CSR (community service register) was issued based on her complaint. Further investigations are on.