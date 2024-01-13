‘Trans’cending social taboos

CHENNAI: The ever-bustling Nandanam is even busier than before, thanks to the 47th Chennai Book Fair, which was organised by the Booksellers and Association of South Asia (BAPASI), at the YMCA grounds.



With over 900 book stalls in the space, what caught this reporter’s attention was stall number 164-D with a Buddha idol.

This is the second consecutive year for Thirunangai Press LLP, a Union government-registered publication founded and managed by transpersons, at the book fair. “We aim to take the struggles faced by transpersons, society’s lack of acceptance, their goals, rights and many more, to the society and give a reality check,” says Olga B Aaron (50), mentor and activist at the Thirunangai Press. “Earlier, other people used to write about us. But, we wanted to reflect our lives through our writing.”

Stall number 164D also has presence of India’s first trans engineer, Grace Banu, who is the publication head of the LLP. The books displayed here include a poetry book by Olga, Kaalidukkil Oppandhangal, Banu’s Theettu Paravai which reads her visit to the US and her struggle, and also Sindhanaigal. Casting of Out Caste written by a transman, Avalukkena and Unnai Kudu, poetry books written by two transmen are also on the list.

Another book that stands out is Nippanam, penned by Swetha about her struggle to find her identity. “Swetha has a bachelor’s degree but she does karagattam to earn a living. She is simultaneously preparing for the government exams as well,” shares Olga. “We met these writers personally and encouraged them to share their story to the world. Banu speaks to people from remote areas and I coordinate with trans persons who need help with education and employment.”

Thirunangai Press is planning to take writing classes for trans students as a motivational tool to write about their journey and goals. “Our goal is to tell the world that transpersons are also intellectuals. Rather than covering common topics, we try to make them write intellectual subjects that amaze society,” she adds.

Talking about the crowd at the book fair, Olga says that compared to the previous year, the number of visitors has significantly increased. “I spot a lot of youngsters, and many from the middle-aged category visiting the stall and appreciating our work,” smiles Olga

The 47th Chennai Book Fair will go on till Jan 21 from 2 pm to 9 pm on weekdays, and from 11 am to 9 pm on weekends.