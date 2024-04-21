Trainspotters display unique miniature collections

CHENNAI: On account of World Heritage Day, the Government of India is organising a three-day model train show at the Chennai Rail Museum in ICF. Chennai Rail Museum, established in 2002, is a heritage spot that features vintage trains, engines and coaches collections. It also comprises miniature train rides, thus attracting children as well.

The exhibition, titled Mini Scale Model Train Show, showcases miniature train models from 15 participants. Visitors can witness running-condition scale model trains and miniature trains, on layouts that are around 14x6 feet dimensions. The participants are train enthusiasts from different backgrounds.

Chander Bhushan, one of the participants, says, “The train collections that will be on display include diesel locomotives, electric locomotives and many more. As steam locomotives are one of the pioneers of trains and an ideal pick for a heritage exhibition like this, I have my steam locomotive collection in the exhibit.”

“The aim of this event is to create awareness among the public about scale model trains and this is a great place for people to develop this as a hobby. Visitors can meet like-minded people at this exhibition, paving the way to knowledge exchange and networking,” adds Bhushan, who has been into miniature train collections since his childhood.

Visit the Mini Scale Model Train Show to witness different miniature train models running on different layouts at the Chennai Rail Museum, ICF, on April 20 and 21, from 10 am to 4 pm.