Chennai-Arakkonam EMUs to skip stoppage at Senji Panambakkam on March 30, 31

CHENNAI: Five EMUs between Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam will skip stoppages on Saturday and Sunday (March 30, 31) due to maintenance works at Tiruvalangadu Yard in the MGR Chennai Central railway station and Arakkonam section, said the Southern Railway on Friday.

These trains will skip stoppages from 10.50 pm to 4.50 am, it said.

According to the statement, Moore Market Complex –Arakkonam EMU local (train no 43441) leaving Moore Market Complex at 10 pm and Moore Market Complex - Arakkonam passenger (Train No. 66009) leaving Moore Market Complex at 10.45 pm will skip stoppages between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam at Senji Panambakkam on March 30.

Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex EMU local (train no. 43402) leaving Arakkonam at 3.45 am, Arakkonam–Chennai Beach EMU local (train no.43802) leaving Arakkonam at 4 am, and Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local (train no. 43404) leaving Arakkonam at 4.25 am will skip stoppages between Arakkonam and Tiruvalangadu at Senji Panambakkam on March 31, added the press release.