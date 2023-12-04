Begin typing your search...

Trains originating from Chennai Central cancelled: check details

Trains originating from Dr.MGR Chennai Central on 4th Dec, are cancelled.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Dec 2023 3:16 AM GMT
Trains originating from Chennai Central cancelled: check details
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: In view of water flowing above danger level, the bridge no.14 between Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi has been suspended on account of safety reasons.

As a result, the following trains originating from Dr.MGR Chennai Central on 4th Dec, are cancelled.

1. Train no: 12007 Dr.MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Shatabti Express scheduled to depart at 06:00 hours

2. Train no: 12675 Dr.MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Kovai Express scheduled to depart at 06:10 hours

3. Train no:12243 Dr.MGR Chennai Central- Coimbatore Shatabti Exprrss scheduled to depart at 07:10 hours

4. Train no: 22625 Dr.MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express scheduled to depart at 07:25 hours

5. Train no: 12639 Dr.MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express scheduled to depart at 07:40 hours

6. Train no: 16057 Dr.MGR Chennai Central- Tirupati Sapthagiri Express scheduled to depart at 06:25 hours

On account of cancellation of the above trains, full refund shall be granted to all passengers of the above trains.

Tamil NAduChennai rainsTN rainstrainTrain schedulesDr.MGR Chennai CentralBasin bridgeVyasarpadi
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X