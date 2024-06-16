Trains between Chennai Central and Hubballi to be converted to LHB coaches

CHENNAI: Express trains between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Hubballi would be converted into LHB coaches (or modernised coaches) from 20th June.

Train No 17312 Hubballi – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special from 20th June, Train No 17311 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hubballi Special to run with LHB coaches from 21st June. Train No 22697 Hubballi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express from 22nd June, Train No 22698 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hubballi Express from 23rd June, said a Southern Railway statement.

The new coach composition would be one first-class cum AC two-tier coach, one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, nine sleeper-class coaches, three general second-class coaches, one second-class coach (disabled friendly), and one luggage cum brake van (LHB rakes), added the statement.