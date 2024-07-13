Train services to be disrupted owing to line block; Check details here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced full cancellation in Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section due to line block on 14th July 2024 (Sunday).



EMU train service in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section will be operated as per schedule Sunday pattern.

According to Southern Railway statement, the reason behind this block is due to rains for the next 3 days.

Express train services on UP Suburban line between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore will be operated on normal route and as per schedule on 14-07-2024 and provision of additional stoppages proposed were cancelled.

EMU train services between 07.45 hrs and 19.45 hrs,spanning 12 hours is also cancelled, further added.