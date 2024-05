Train services rescheduled from Chennai Central station: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Monday announced that Train No. 22160 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mumbai CST Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.15 hrs today is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 17.40 hrs due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 4 hours 25 mins).



Train No. 06020 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs. Today is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.30 hrs Tomorrow due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 19 hrs 20 mins), said a Southern Railway statement.