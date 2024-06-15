Train services cancelled between Moore Market Complex - Tiruvallur: check details here

CHENNAI: Keeping priority of passenger safety and as a part of ongoing Engineering works, Line Block/signal Block are permitted on Chennai Central - Arakkonam section at Tiruvallur Yard from 00:20 hrs to 04:15 hrs on 19th & 20th June 2024 (03 Hours 55 Minutes).

Here are the following changes in the pattern of EMU train services.

1. Train No. 43201, Moore Market Complex Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 04:30 hrs stands cancelled on 19th & 20th June 2024.

2. Train No. 43202, Tiruvallur - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruvallur at 03:50 hrs stands cancelled on 19th & 20th June 2024.