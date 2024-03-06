Train services affected after lorry rammed railway gate in Singaperumal Koil

CHENNAI: The Train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu were affected for a while after a lorry rammed into the railway gate in Singaperumal Koil on Wednesday.

A lorry loaded with car spare parts was heading towards Oragadam from Villupuram on Wednesday morning.

When crossing the Singaperumal Koil Railway gate the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the gate and on impact the railway gate got damaged.

Following the incident the traffic was heavily affected on the National Highway and the vehicles were piled up for around 2 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the railway signals also stopped working since the gate got damaged and all the EMU and Express trains between Tambaram and Chengalpattu were stopped midway in several places.

Since the trains did not move for a long time the passengers jumped from the trains walked on the rail tracks and boarded the bus from the nearby bus stops.

Later the railway gate was repaired by the railway staff and then after one and a half hours the train services were resumed and the traffic was also cleared on the National Highway.

The Chengalpattu Railway police registered a case and are inquiring with the lorry driver.