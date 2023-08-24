Train diversions due to pre-non interlocking work

CHENNAI: Eastern Railway has notified the diversion of train services due to pre-non interlocking work at Rampurhat, Swadhinpur, Nalhati & Chatra Stations for commissioning of 3rd line between Rampurhat to Chatra in Rampurhat – Gumani Section of Howrah division from 18th August to 6th September.

Train no 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 17.20 hrs on 31st August will be diverted to run via Andul, Howrah, Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj Additional Stoppages will be provided at Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa and Jangipur.

Train no 22504 Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express leaving Dibrugarh at 19.25 hrs on 27th August & 5th September will be diverted to run via New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa, Bandel, Howrah, Andul. Additional Stoppages will be provided at Jangipur, Azimganj, Katwa, Nabadwip Dham, Bandel and Howrah, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.