Train commuters suffer due to delay on Chengalpattu-Beach EMU train services

CHENNAI: Train passengers on Tuesday suffered due to delays in electric trains from Chengalpattu to Beach station.

According to a report by the Daily Thanthi, there was an alleged delays of 5 to 10 minutes from the usual operating time, and there is no notification about the delay of trains.

Commuters opined that people who can go to work and various jobs have been affected due to train delays and requested the railway management rectify such grievances.

Every day, lakhs of passengers from stations like Egmore, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Mambalam, Tambaram and Chengalpattu travel in this route by electric train.