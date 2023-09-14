Trail delves into textile history of Pallavas

CHENNAI: In many movies, we often see exaggerated depictions of kings and queens, which don’t reflect reality. To provide a more accurate understanding, WICCI - Tamil Nadu Handloom Council will be hosting a textile trail, titled Pallava Textiles: A Sculptured History, led by Dr Deepika, Assistant Professor in the Department of History at Madras Christian College.

Deepika, sharing her perspective, explains, “Being an archaeologist, I’ve dedicated considerable time to studying Pallava sculpture. While most Mamallapuram trails typically revolve around history and architecture, this time, we opted for a unique approach — we decided to delve into the fashion and ornaments of the Pallavas during the 7th century CE. This promises to offer fresh insights for people. Our discussions will encompass art and history, with a specific focus on sculptures of commoners, kings, and queens, which far outnumber depictions of deities in Pallava art.”

“Pallava art serves as a crucial source for understanding the lifestyle of that era,” Deepika emphasises. She continues, “Beyond religious monuments and deities, the art of Mamallapuram also vividly portrays the attire and ornaments worn by common people. These depictions offer valuable insights into both the commoners and the royalty of the time. The upcoming heritage walk focuses on the fashion depicted in the Pallava rock art of Mamallapuram, offering a unique perspective that encompasses rock-cut caves and monolithic rathas.”

Deepika notes, “This event is part of a larger event called Sangamam, scheduled for February 2024. It is hosted by WICCI - Tamil Nadu Handloom Council. In Sangamam, we will showcase both traditional and contemporary weaving concepts, introducing Tamil Nadu weavers to the public.”

Pallava Textiles: A Sculptured History trail will be held on September 24 from 9 am to 12 noon. Interested individuals can connect with WICCI - Tamil Nadu Handloom Council’s social media.