Traffic snarls continue on Tambaram-GST Road after EMU train service cancellation

CHENNAI: The two-day cancellation of EMU train services has led to heavy traffic congestion on the Tambaram-GST Road for the second consecutive day, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The Southern Railways announced the cancellation of EMU train services between Tambaram-Beach and Chengalpattu on Saturday and Sunday following the Tambaram Railway following renovation work at Tambaram Railway Yard from July 23. This has disrupted both long-distance express and suburban electric train services.

Despite the transport department's assurance that bus services would be increased, the number of additional buses provided has proven to be inadequate, resulting in significant overcrowding.

The upcoming cancellation of all daytime electric trains from August 3 to 14 is anticipated to cause further difficulties. Passengers have urged the Metropolitan Transport Corporation to increase bus services to accommodate the rise in demand.





