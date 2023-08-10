Traffic regulations in Chennai for I-Day rehearsals

CHENNAI: Ahead of Independence day celebrations in Chennai on August 15, rehearsals for the events were planned for three days (August 4, 10 and 13). The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions to be implemented during the mornings on these three days.

Accordingly, the stretch of Kamarajar Salai from the Napier Bridge up to the War Memorial would be closed for vehicular traffic. Likewise traffic has been closed at the Rajaji Salai and Kodimara road.