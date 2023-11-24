Traffic hit on ORR after wood logs from a lorry rolled on road

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road on Friday after wood logs from the a lorry rolled on the road.

A lorry was carrying wood logs from Gummidipoondi and was heading towards Erode. On Friday afternoon when the lorry was speeding on the Outer Ring Road when nearing Vandalur the rope which was holding the wooden logs got snapped and the woods rolled on the road. A few wooden logs even fell on the railway tracks below the flyover.

After the incident the lorry was unable to move and the road was also blocked by wooden logs. This led to heavy traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road and the vehicles piled up for about 5 kilometres.

The Vandalur Otteri police along with the highways department staff visited the spot, cleared the logs and diverted the traffic towards Tambaram.

Later after four hours, the wood logs were removed and the vehicles started to move.

The police said that the wood was loaded in the lorry more than its carrying capacity and a case has been registered and an inquiry is on.