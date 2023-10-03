Traffic goes out of gear on GST Road as people returned after holidays

CHENNAI: Traffic flow went out of gear on the GST Road near Tambaram as people returned to Chennai after the holidays on Tuesday.

Following the continuous holidays from Friday, most of the people travelled to their native places from the city.

On Tuesday morning the people started to return to Chennai and from the early morning the GST Road was piled up with buses and other vehicles and traffic flow was hit on the Trichy-Chennai Highway.

The vehicles were piled up in the Aathur toll plaza, Paranur toll plaza, Singaperumal Koil, Guduvanchery, Vandalur and Perungalathur.

Since most of the buses arrived in Tambaram at the same time there was a huge congestion on the road.

For three 3 km, the vehicles were moving at a snail pace and it took nearly two hours to cross 3 km.

Dinesh, of Tambaram said that it took him more than three hours to reach Tambaram after crossing the Paranur toll in the early morning.

There were not enough number of traffic policemen to control the traffic on the NH and flyovers and arrangements were not properly done, said the commuters.

They said that the children could not go to schools and colleges as they were able to reach the houses only after 10 am.