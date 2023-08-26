Traffic diversions near Mylapore Sai Baba temple on Thursdays

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions near Mylapore Sai Baba Temple on every Thursday from August 31 to manage the crowd visiting the temple.

Huge number of devotees visit the temple located on Venkatesa Agrahara road resulting in traffic congestion on the narrow stretches near the temple causing difficulty for residents and school students.

In order to ease outthe traffic flow and to avoid traffic snarls on Venkatesa Agraharam road, the following traffic diversion will be implemented from August 31 and will continue on all Thursdays, police said.

The vehicles coming from RK Mutt road towards Sai Baba Temple will be allowed at Venkatesa Agraram Road as usual.

Vehicles coming from Saradhapuram road, Dr. Ranga, East Abiramapuram towards Sai Baba Temple will not be allowed and those vehicles will be diverted through VC Garden 1st Street via St. Marys road to reach their destination.

The adjacent lanes like Alamelumangapuram, Dr. Nanjuda road, V. Agrahaam Lane 1, V. Agrahaam Lane vehicles will not be allowed towards RK Mutt road and diverted towards Saradhapuram road as one way.