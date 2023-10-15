Traffic diversions announced on Kamarajar Salai on Three days

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on 17th, 19th and 21st October for rehearsals and observance of Police Commemoration day 2023 on October 21 in front of Martyrs Column at Police chief office campus on Kamarajar Salai.

Rehearsals will be conducted on October 17 and October 19. Accordingly, there will be traffic diversions on the three days between 8 am and 9 am.

MTC Buses and Commercial vehicles coming from Labour statue towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Labour statue via Wallaja road – Anna statue left – Anna Salai Spencer junction, US Consulate left - Cathedral road – Music academy junction – Nilgiris junction - RH road-luz junction - R.K mutt – Mandaveli junction left, south canal junction and will reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from R.K. Salai towards labour statue will be diverted at Natesan point left -ICE house junction right - Besant road junction left - Kamarajar Salai and will reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from R.K. Salai towards Adyar will be diverted at R.K. Salai x V.M. Street junction right - R.H.Road Luz Junction, R.K. Mutt road, Mandaveli junction left- south canal road to reach their destination.

LMV Vehicle coming from south canal junction towards Labour statue will be diverted at Santhom High road left Karaneeshwarar Kovil street in to Karneeswarar Pagoda street Hamilton bridge R.K. Salai Natesan Road junction, ICE house junction right- besant road left -Kamarajar salai to reach their destination.

MTC Buses and Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar towards Labour statue will be diverted at R.K. mutt U-turn, Mandaveli junction Devanadhan street R.K.Mutt road, Luz junction, Rayapettai 1 point right - Natesan road left - ICE house junction right - Besant road left, - Kamarajar salai to reach their destination.

No vehicle will be allowed from R.K.Salai beyond MRTS X R.K.Salai Jn, those vehicles will be diverted towards Light house MRTS, Left Lloyds Road Right- Kamarajar salai Left to reach their destination.