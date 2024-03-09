Traffic diversions announced for Nandanam CMRL station works

CHENNAI: In view of the proposed CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) construction of the Nandanam Metro station, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions from Sunday.

The diversions will be implemented for a week on a trial basis.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai towards T.Nagar via Venkata Narayana road will be restricted at Nandanam Signal junction. Instead, they will be diverted towards Link Road (Reverted as one way) - Model House Road Junction - South West Boag Road (Right turn) and left turn on Venkat Narayanan Road to reach their destination.

All vehicles including MTC buses coming from Burkit Road, T.Nagar via Mooparappan Street will be diverted to take right turn at South West Boag Road junction (one way) - CIT Nagar 4th Main road (left turn) - CIT Nagar 3rd Main road to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from South West Boag Road and South Dhandapani Street is restricted to ply towards Venkat Narayana

Road. Instead, they will be allowed to ply on CIT Nagar 4th Main - CIT Nagar 3rd main road towards Anna Salai to reach their destination.