Traffic diversions announced at nights for a week near RK Salai for CMRL works

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in and around RK Salai for seven days from Monday (April 8) during night hours (from 11 pm to 5 am) to facilitate CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) work of demolition of 7th span of a flyover.

Accordingly, all vehicles coming from Anna flyover towards Kamarajar Salai via Cathedral Road will be diverted at Music Academy Junction- take left for TTK Road and right turn at Indian Bank junction - V.P. Raman Road - Ajanta junction -V P Raman Road – V.M street Junction right turn – Judge Jambulingam Street left turn – R K Salai Salai to reach their destination.

All vehicles coming from Kamarajar Salai moving to Anna Salai via R K Salai will be diverted at V.M Street X R.K Salai Junction Left -V.M Street-Royapettah High Road right turn - P S Sivaswami Salai (reverse oneway traffic) - Right turn Vivekananda college junction – Nilgiris junction Left- Music Academy Flyover – Cathedral Road towards Anna flyover.

All vehicles coming from TTK Road towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Music Academy junction - TTK Road and turn right at Indian Bank junction - V.P Raman Road, Ajantha junction- V.P. Raman Road X VM Street junction go straight and turn right - go through Judge Jambulingam Street turn left through RK Salai X Judge Jambulingam Street junction and they will reach their destination.

All vehicles coming from PS Sivaswamy Road towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Nilgiris Left- Music Academy service Road right turn and go straight through TTK Road right turn at Indian Bank Junction - V.P. Raman Road, Ajantha junction - V.P Raman Road - VM Street junction go straight and turn right - go through Judge Jambulingam Street turn left through RK Salai - Judge Jambulingam Street junction to reach their destination.

All vehicles coming from Luz junction –Mundagakanniyamman Koil street-Kalvivaru street intended to move via Royapettah one point service road will be diverted to right turn - P S Sivaswami Salai (reverse one-way traffic) - right turn Vivekananda college junction Right turn – Nilgiris junction Left- Music academy service road right turn and go straight through TTK Road right turn at Indian Bank Junction - V.P. Raman Road, Ajantha Junction - V.P Raman Road - VM Street junction go straight and turn right - go through Judge Jambulingam Street turn left through RK Salai X Judge Jambulingam Street junction and they will reach their destination.

Normal traffic will be allowed in RK Salai around 5 am.