Traffic diversions announced at EVK Sampath Road: Check details here

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police on Wednesday announced traffic diversions on EVK Sampath Road, in between Narayana Guru Salai Jn to Jeremiah Road Jn.

The diversions will be implemented for the Chennai Metro Water department to constructing the sewer drainage work from April 10 to April 13.

*EVK Sampath Salai is temporarily closed from Hunters Road (Narayanaguru Salai) X EVK Sampath Salai Junction and Jeremiah Road X EVK Sampath Salai Junction.

*Two wheelers & Light Motor vehicles coming from Doveton junction on Hunters road is restricted to take right turn.

Instead, they will proceed General Collines road, Medex road and Vepery high road to reach their destination.

*MTC buses and commercial vehicles coming from Doveton junction on Hunters road is restricted to take right turn.

Instead, they will proceed Choolai high road, Raja Muthiah Salai and Vepery high road to reach their destination.

Motorists are requested to co-operate, added the press release.