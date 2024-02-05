Traffic diversion on Taylor’s Road

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has altered traffic on Taylor’s road in Kilpauk on a trial basis for a week from Sunday in an effort to decongest traffic.

Accordingly, vehicles going towards Koyambedu and Poonamallee from Taylor’s road will now have to take a left turn for 100 metres and then take a U-turn at Ega junction to proceed towards Koyambedu and Poonamallee.

“The purpose of this diversion is to observe the traffic flow and density of traffic congestion, “ stated an official release.

The diversions will be in place from February 4 till February 10. While regulating traffic, GCTP also observes major traffic congestion areas and comes up with traffic modification plans, the release added, stressing that many such modifications implemented by the GCTP have been functioning successfully.