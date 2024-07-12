Traffic diversion in Madipakkam for Metro Rail work this weekend; check full details here

CHENNAI: The city traffic police on Friday issued a list of trial traffic diversions at Madipakkam Main Road and Medavakkam Main Road junction for the upcoming weekend, in view of Phase II Metro Rail construction work.

As per the press note from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, all vehicles coming from Kaiveli on Sabari Salai to Keelkattalai will be diverted towards the Lake View Road (left turn) leading to Erikarai Street.

From Erikarai Street (right turn near Rajendiran Nagar), the vehicles will move towards Medavakkam Main Road to reach Keelkattalai Junction.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Madipakkam towards Keelkattalai will take a left turn onto Sabari Road, further leading towards Lake View Road (right turn).

And to reach Keelkattalai Junction, commuters can take the Erikarai Street (right turn near Rajendiran Nagar) and move towards Medavakkam Main Road.

Vehicles travelling from Keelkattalai towards Madipakkam on Medavakkam High Road can ply as usual without any change.