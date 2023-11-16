Traffic diversion for Chennai Formula Racing Circuit

CHENNAI: In view of the 'Chennai Formula Racing Circuit' – India's first on street night Formula 4 racing - conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to be held on December 9 and 10 around Island Ground, the following traffic diversions will be in place from November 17 to December 1 to make the roads as racing circuit.



On Flag Staff Road, vehicles are not allowed to ply from War Memorial to Wallajah point. They will be diverted through RBI subway to reach Parrys corner area and other places. Whereas, vehicles from Muthusamy Bridge towards Flag Staff Road will be allowed as usual, said a press release from Chennai traffic police.

Vehicles will ply as usual in Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai junction to Munro Statue; Swami Sivananda Salai, from Periyar statue to Napier bridge; and Kamarajar Salai, from Napier Bridge to War Memorial. But all these the roads will be partially closed (carriageway will be reduced).

Therefore, heavy vehicles are not allowed to ply on partially closed stretches. They will be diverted to Pallavan salai junction on Anna Salai and to Sivanandha Salai from Beach road.