Traffic diversion announced for 3 months near RBI subway: Check details here

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversion near RBI Subway from Friday night 10 PM for three months as Southern Railways has proposed to lay 4th railway track on RBI subway bridge and carry out RCC box construction work.

All vehicles coming from Royapuram Bridge & Rajaji Salai intended for Kamarajar salai will not be allowed at RBI subway (towards War memorial).

Instead, they will be diverted towards RBI subway service road - North Fort Salai (NFS) , Raja Annamalai Mandram , Muthuswamy Salai, Dr.Muthuswamy Bridge, Wallajah Point, Flag staff Road, War memorial to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Kamarajar Salai towards Parrys corner will ply as usual via RBI subway.