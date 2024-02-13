Traffic cop, wife running chit fund held for cheating

CHENNAI: A traffic police constable and his wife were arrested for allegedly cheating Rs 30 lakh from people who deposited in a chit fund that they were running, in St Thomas Mount on Monday.

Arun Prasath (42), constable attached to the Manali police station, was staying in the police quarters in St Thomas Mount with his wife Somalatha (38). Police said Arun and Somalatha have been running a chit fund for the past few years. Many residents had enrolled in a few schemes run by the couple.

However, the couple did not pay the money to many of them despite completing the scheme tenure a few months ago. When they asked for the money, the couple allegedly threatened them. A few days ago, Roselin Many of St Thomas Mount filed a complaint against Arun and his wife in the St Thomas Mount police station, accusing them of not paying her Rs 5 lakh.

During investigation, the police found that the couple had cheated six people to whom they owed Rs 30 lakh. Following this, both of them were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.