Traffic cop suspended for taking bribe

CHENNAI: A police officer with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) was suspended on Monday for taking a bribe from a commuter near the Madras High Court.

He was caught on camera by the motoristwho shared it on social media after which the action was taken. Police sources said that the incident happened on Sunday.

Sub Inspector Kannan was on traffic regulation duty on Esplanade Road near Madras High Court. While regulating traffic, SI Kannan had flagged a load-van for a violation. Instead of imposing fine, the cop had taken a bribe that was caught on camera.

After the video was shared on social media, a departmental enquiry was conducted after which it was confirmed that the SI had demanded and accepted the bribe.

Based on the orders of Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Kannan was suspended.