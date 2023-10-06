Traffic Cop returns 75-year-old woman's missing purse with Rs 28,500 cash

CHENNAI: A traffic policeman on patrol duty came to the aid of a 75 year old woman, a retired government employee who came near the Metropolitan Magistrates Court in Saidapet and missed her purse with Rs 28,500 cash in it.

The victim, M Lakshmi, a resident of Rangabashyam street in Saidapet (West) had visited the Saidapet courts complex on Tuesday (October 3).

She was waiting in the vehicle parking area outside the court complex and kept her purse on the seat of a two wheeler and went home, unmindful of her leaving it there.

Traffic Sub-Inspector, Kumaravel who was on patrol in the area noticed the purse on the two wheeler and checked it to find the cash in it.

The SI then handed over the purse and its contents to the Duty magistrate who directed the police personnel on security detail to check the CCTV footages and find the owner of the purse.

Traffic SI, Kumaravel personally handed over the purse to the elderly woman the next day, police said.