    Traffic congestion at Vanagaram toll plaza causes inconvenience to commuters

    It is reported that, the primary cause of the traffic congestion is the parking of outstation vehicles on the roadside.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Aug 2024 5:41 AM GMT
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Vanagaram toll plaza in Chennai has been experiencing severe traffic congestion, leading to major inconvenience for commuters.

    Long queues of vehicles are lined up on the road for a distance of two kilometers, according to Thanthi TV report.

    Due to the traffic congestion, school students, working people and travellers passing through the toll plaza are experiencing significant disruptions.

    The public travelling through Vanagaram toll plaza have requested to allocate more traffic police during the peak hours.

    Online Desk

