Traffic choked at ECR, OMR & GST Road as people return from holidays

CHENNAI: Traffic choked the ECR, OMR and GST Road on Tuesday early morning as people were returning after the holidays and New Year celebrations.

Following the Christmas and New Year Holidays the people who went to their native places started to return to Chennai from Monday evening.

The people who went to the ECR and OMR for the New Year celebration with their friends and families were also coming back to the City and it choked the traffic at all the important junctions.

The traffic was completely blocked from Akirai junction to Uthandi in ECR and from Kelambakkam to Thiruvanmaiyur in OMR.

The situation was also worse on GST Road in Singaperumal Koil, Maraimalai Nagar, Guduvanchery and Urapakkam.

The vehicles were piled up to three kilometres in all the places and vehicles were moving at a snail's pace.

The situation was the same till the early morning on Tuesday as many of them were coming towards the City. The traffic was not affected in Perungalathur on the GST Road since the Kilambakkam bus terminus started to function.