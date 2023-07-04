Traffic changes on Marina beach service road for one year

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on Marina beach service road for one year due to the ongoing CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) work near Light House.

The stretch of service road behind Gandhi statue, covering a length of 480 meters and an entire width of 7.02 mtrs will not be available for use from Thursday.

Accordingly, vehicles coming from Loop road which are intended to proceed towards War Memorial along Marina Beach Service Road from Light House are restricted. They will be diverted towards Kamarajar Salai to reach war memorial. Also, vehicles from Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed to use service road to reach their destination.

Similarly, vehicles plying from War Memorial which are intended to proceed to Light House are not allowed to use Marina Beach Service Road but will be allowed to ply on Kamarajar Salai to reach their destination.

Vehicles intending to enter the Marina Beach Service Road from Light House are allowed to proceed only to the restricted area behind the Gandhi Statue. Motorists are allowed to reach Kamarajar Salai only by taking a U-turn at the restricted area and taking a right turn at the lighthouse junction.

Similarly, vehicles intending to enter the Marina Beach Service Road from War Memorial are allowed to proceed only till the restricted area behind the Gandhi Statue. Motorists are allowed to reach Kamarajar Salai only by taking U-turn at the restricted area and take left turn at Lloyds Road towards Kamarajar Salai to reach their destination.