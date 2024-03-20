Traffic arrangements for IPL matches in Chennai announced: Check details here

CHENNAI: IPL matches in the city are scheduled to be held on March 22 and 26 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium.

Accordingly, traffic arrangements/diversions will be effected from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM on the match days on the below mentioned Roads.

Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road)

Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai - Victoria Hostel Road Jn and No Entry will be allowed from Wallajah Road - Victoria Hostel Road Jn.

Bells Road

1. Bells Road will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai - Bells road Jn and No Entry will be allowed from Wallajah Road - Bells Road Jn.

2. For MTC buses coming from Kannagi Statue, they will not be allowed on Bells Road and will be diverted at Bharathi Salai - Bells road Jn towards Ratna cafe Jn, to reach their destination.

Bharathi Salai

1. Vehicles coming from Ratna cafe Jn will be diverted at Bharathi Salai - Bells Road jn towards Bells Road, Wallajah Road to reach their destination. Vehicles will not be allowed at Bharathi Salai - Bells road jn towards Kannagi Statue.

Wallajah Road

a) Vehicles with passes bearing Alphabets M,T,V and MTC Buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road and vehicles with said passes will be diverted towards Labour Statue Kamarajar Salai Kannagi Statue Bharathi Salai and reach their destination.

b) Vehicles with passes bearing Alphabets B & R from Anna Salai into Wallajah road will not be allowed on Bells Road and they will be directed to park at MRTS and Pattabiram Gate.

Kamarajar Salai

a) Vehicles coming from War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing Alphabets M,T,V only will be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will be diverted towards Foreshore service road for parking.

b) Vehicles coming from War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing Alphabets B & R will be allowed via., Bharathi salai, Bells Road & Wallajah Road to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate and will not be allowed at Labour Statue towards Wallajah Road.

Vehicles without passes

a) Vehicles coming from Anna Salai will take the route via Wallajah Road, Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai and park their vehicles on Foreshore Service Road.

b) Vehicles coming from War Memorial will take the route via Kamarajar Salai and park the vehicles at Foreshore Service Road.

c) Vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue will take the route via Kamarajar Salai to park the vehicle at Foreshore service Road.