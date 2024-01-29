Traffic affected on Kelambakkam road after lorry breakdown

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam road after a lorry breakdown incident on Monday.



The lorry was heading towards Kelambakkam on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road in the morning.

Police said after crossing the Vandalur Zoo the lorry malfunctioned and it stopped in the middle of the road. Following that, all the vehicles were piled up on the road for nearly 2 km and some of them tried to use the opposite lane and following that the traffic was blocked even on the opposite side.

Later the Vandalur Otteri police along with the traffic police visited the spot and they managed to move the lorry with the help of the crane.

However, following the incident, the traffic was affected on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam road for more than two hours in the morning.