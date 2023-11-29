Tracheostomy in consideration for Vijayakanth to aid breathing

CHENNAI: In order to aid breathing, doctors are in discussion whether to perform the tracheostomy on politician Vijayakanth whose health is deteriorating, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Tracheostomy is performed to create an opening in the trachea or the windpipe in order to help air and oxygen reach the lungs.

The veteran actor was admitted to a private hospital in Nandambakkam after he complained of throat infection on November 18.

Despite showing minor signs of improvement, the former legislator's health deteriorated in the last 24 hours.