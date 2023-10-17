Toxic work culture alleged: Take action on student’s suicide, says Doctors’ assn

CHENNAI: The resident doctors and the doctor’s association in the State have urged officials of the State Health Department officials to take action in the case of suicide of Dr Sugirtha Sivakumar (27), a second-year postgraduate resident doctor at a private medical college in Kanniyakumari.

In her suicide note, she had alleged harassment by the college’s medical superintendent.

Dr Sugirtha, a native of Thoothukudi, had died by suicide in her hostel room. It’s alleged that she had injected anaesthetic drugs and passed away.

A suicide note was found next to her accusing Dr A Paramasivam, medical superintendent, of sexual harassment, and also physical and mental abuse and toxicity from two seniors – Dr Harish and Dr Preethi.

It is alleged that students were fined for minor issues and threatened to stay in the hostel and not speak about the work conditions to the media or even on social media platforms. Doctors are put on long shifts while they should be given 8-hour shifts as per the National Medical Commission norms.

“Students are ill-treated. The Union and State Governments should investigate such violations in all private medical colleges, equivalent-level medical universities and government medical colleges,” observed Dr GR Ravindranath, secretary of the Doctors’ Association.