Tourism min assures "floating restaurant" at Muttukadu Boat House facility to be opened soon

CHENNAI: Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Friday inspected the works of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporations' (TTDC's) "floating restaurant" at Muttukadu Boat House facility, which is expected to be coming up soon.

The minister said this floating restaurant will be a great addition to other recreational activities and tourism offerings at the Muttukadu Boat House.

"One can soon enjoy a panoramic view of the land from the lake while dining and enjoying boating simultaneously," he added.

Stating that the double-decked floating restaurant is to be 125 ft long and 25 ft wide is being constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, he said "the ground floor of the floating restaurant will be fully air-conditioned while the upper deck will be for dining area."

Pointing out that the construction of the floating restaurant was done by a Kochi-based company, Ramachandran said, "the basic and important construction works of the boat were almost over and now the first deck construction was under process".

However, by committing giving any time frame, the minister assured that the whole work of the floating restaurant will be over soon.