Tourism boost: Helicopter services from Kovalam begin

CHENGALPATTU: In a significant move to boost tourism in Mahabalipuram, the State government has kickstarted helicopter services for the tourists from Monday, covering the stretch between Kovalam to Thiruvidanthai.

Passengers availing the services can enjoy the breathtaking view of the land and coastal regions for a cost of Rs 5,000 per person. The State government, in its efforts to boost the tourism sector, granted approval for helicopter services from Kovalam to Mahabalipuram in collaboration with a private firm for tourists to get a bird’s eye view of the picturesque.

For the past six months, preliminary work for this initiative had been underway, resulting in the construction of a helipad in Kovalam. Following this, the necessary approval from the Director of Chennai International Airport was awaited to start the helicopter services and when they received the clearance recently, the services commenced on Monday.

As the tourist town in situated near Kalpakkam nuclear facility being the helicopter services have been granted permission to operate from Kovalam, covering destinations such as Mutukadu, Kelambakkam, and Thiruvanmiyur, excluding Mahabalipuram.

“The helicopter journey, taking approximately 10 minutes to cover the scenic route, has been efficiently organised following all the safety protocols,” officials said.