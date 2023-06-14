'Totally illegal & unconstitutional': MP NR Elango on Senthilbalaji arrest

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango addressing the media at Omandarur Government hospital said, "We don't know the exact details of the medical condition but this is totally illegal and unconstitutional arrest. In fact, his arrest is also not informed to any of his friends or relatives."

He added, "The Supreme Court has time and again said that these offences, even if being investigated by any agencies, 'A notice intersectional 41 capital is mandatory'. Balaji was detained from 7 am yesterday and picked up all of a sudden. ED has done an illegal act".

Minister V Senthilbalaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate, in the early hours of Wednesday. Arrest came after 18 hours of search operation at his house on Greenways road. The case is linked to job-for-cash scam in transport department, which happened when he was transport minister in AIADMK regime during 2011-16. He was arrested under the provisions of prevention of money laundering act. Minister was taken to Omandurar government hospital at around 2.30 am on Wednesday by ED team after he complained of chest pain, sources said.

#WATCH | I saw him (Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji) when he was shifted to ICU. Doctors are evaluating his health condition. It's a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted the doctor needs to note down all the injuries, will know after seeing the report.… https://t.co/Oe4crk8Ota pic.twitter.com/wvujPdaE9O — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

(With inputs from ANI)