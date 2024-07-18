Top brass of Coast Guard and Chennai Police meet to strengthen coastal security

CHENNAI: In a significant move to bolster coastal security, Donny Michael, IG, Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), Chennai, called on A. Arun, Commissioner of Police at the Greater Chennai police headquarters.

The high-level meeting saw in-depth discussions on various aspects of security, including the peddling of narcotics and other contrabands through sea routes, coordination in rescue operations along the coastal stretch between Thiruvottiyur and Neelankarai and intelligence sharing.

The meeting also proposed the establishment of a security coordination mechanism to facilitate regular interaction between Coast Guard officials and the Chennai Police to discuss critical areas such as crime prevention, smuggling, and ensuring security in the coastal zone.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance the safety and security of Chennai's coastal regions, curb illegal activities, and strengthen the response to emergencies.

The move is seen as a significant step forward in fostering cooperation between the Coast Guard and the Chennai Police to protect the city's coastal borders