Tomato sales begin at PDS shops, but yet to takeoff in full flight

CHENNAI: Scores of households in the city, who were enthused by the government’s decision to start selling tomatoes through PDS shops in the city at a subsidised price, were disappointed after a majority of shops did not receive the produce on Tuesday. Even the shops that received supply had only limited stock, which got over within minutes, leaving the remaining people high and dry.



Seeking to offset the soaring price of tomatoes, the State government on Tuesday launched its sale at 82 PDS shops in the city, which would sell it at Rs 60 a kg – nearly half the rate it is sold in the open market. In contrast, it is being sold at Rs 120 to Rs 120 per kg at city markets.

As per the decision taken during the review meeting chaired by Cooperatives Minister KR Periyakaruppan on Monday, the plan was to sell 1 kg of tomatoes a day per family through 32 PDS shops in North Chennai, and 25 each in Central and South Chennai.

The relief that the families here felt, however, was short-lived, as many of them had to return home empty-handed.

“We can’t afford to spend Rs 140 per kg at the retail shops near our home, and the farm fresh outlets that are selling tomatoes at low rate are far away. After the government announcement on Monday, we were hoping to buy at least half a kilogram of tomatoes. But though we waited from 8.30 am till noon, the shop did not receive stocks. So we had to return disappointed,” rued Poonkodi, a resident of Old Washermenpet.

Visits to different parts of North Chennai such as Manali, Nethaji Nagar, and Ennore, DT Next found that about 10 shops received meagre stock of 15 kg, which is certainly not sufficient for residents from the neighbourhood. Not just the people, even the staff at the shops said the government should ensure adequate supply and also extend the number of PDS shops that are to sell tomatoes.

According to a staffer at a ration shop in Tiruvottiyur, only a few shops in the area are selling tomatoes, forcing the majority of people to choose between buying it at a higher rate from their neighbourhood and travelling five km or more to the ration shop that has been chosen to sell it.

“We expect the government to gradually increase the number of ration shops selling tomatoes, as was done two years ago when there was a spike in onion price. Based on the public’s response, the quantity in every shop was increased,” said the person.

The situation was better at some of the ration shops in Kolathur, Teynampet, Velachery, and Royapuram, which received 80 kg of tomatoes. The stock flew off the shelf within a short time, and those who came to the PDS shop after 11 am had to return home disappointed.





Meanwhile, the government intervention to control prices has understandably left the traders unhappy, as the PDS shops and farmers markets are selling tomatoes at less than even wholesale price.

Stating that they understand the burden that the spiraling price of this essential vegetable puts on families, experienced traders said the answer to such crises was not ad hoc interventions but improving infrastructure like storage facilities as has been done by many other countries.

“There is no proper storage facility in the country, which is a major reason for the wastage of commodities. The government should provide storage facilities as used is done in Latin American countries like Brazil, Argentina and Peru, and Mexico, all of which have climatic conditions that are similar to India. For example, they have introduced open ventilator warehousing which can keep onions fresh for six months,” said P Sukumaran, secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants.

There should be deep freezing facility for highly perishable commodities so that they could be stored safely when there is a glut in production. That way, the farmers would also benefit by avoiding wastage, Sukumaran said, urging the governments to take appropriate steps to address the problems at the earliest.